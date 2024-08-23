Most PSU stocks are running out of steam. These are the exceptions.
Summary
- After a euphoric rally, more than 30 of the 59 companies in the BSE PSU Index are in or close to bear territory, including investor favourites such as BEML, Cochin Shipyard and Bharat Dynamics. Read on to find out which ones are holding strong and why.
A rising tide lifts all boats, as the saying goes. India’s post-pandemic economic growth and a huge capital expenditure push from the government caused the valuations of public sector unit (PSU) stocks to surge to exorbitant levels.