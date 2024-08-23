Most PSU stocks are running out of steam. These are the exceptions.

NTPC, the country’s largest power generator, has an installed capacity of 76 GW as of Q1FY25. The company has planned capex of around ₹7 trillion over the next seven years in its quest to achieve a capacity of 130 GW, including 60 GW from renewable energy. It currently has 21 GW of capacity under construction, including thermal, hydro, and renewable power plants. Its strong capacity-addition trajectory and aggressive foray into renewables will drive good financial performance in the medium to long term, according to anICICI Securities report.