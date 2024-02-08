PSU stocks rally: Market overly focused on near-term profitability, ignoring large downside risks, says Kotak Equities
PSU stocks have seen a sharp rally over the past 12 months, generating 19 - 443% returns over this period. Capital goods, electric utilities, financials and oil, gas & consumable fuels have been the major leaders in the PSU rally.
The stock market is very much focused on the near-term profitability of public sector companies and is ignoring certain large downside risks, as per Kotak Institutional Equities. The brokerage firm finds it hard to accept the market’s new narrative of PSUs that may have contributed to the sharp rally in state-run companies in recent months.
