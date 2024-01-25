 PSU stocks' rally continues: RITES, Indian Bank, IREDA and 9 others surge up to 13%; check full list | Mint
PSU stocks' rally continues: RITES, Indian Bank, IREDA and 9 others surge up to 13%; check full list

A Ksheerasagar

The BSE PSU index, reflecting the performance of public sector enterprises, surged by 1.2% to reach 16,698 points. Notably, it rebounded from the previous day's low of 15,838, marking a 5.2% recovery.

Stocks like NBCC (India), NMDC Steel, SJVN, and Mishra Dhatu Nigam are currently trading with gains of over 5%. (MINT_PRINT)

Stocks of India’s state-owned companies maintained their upward trajectory for the second straight trading session today. The BSE PSU index, reflecting the performance of public sector enterprises, surged by 1.2% to reach 16,698 points. Notably, it rebounded from the previous day's low of 15,838, marking a 5.2% recovery.

12 PSU stocks surged between 4% and 13% in today's trade, and among these, RITES emerged as the top performer, with its shares surging nearly 13% in intraday trade to 652 apiece. On Saturday, the company announced it was being declared the top bidder for a project management consultancy contract worth 414 crore.

Likewise, NLC India witnessed another 8.40% jump in its shares during today's trade, reaching 248 apiece, building on a 2% rise in the previous trading session. Meanwhile, Indian Bank shares touched a new all-time high at 479 apiece, gaining 8.50%.

This uptick in shares was in response to the bank's strong performance in Q3. The bank reported a 52% improvement in net profit at 2,119 crore. The bank attributed this growth to an increase in core income and a reduction in bad loans.

The net interest income of the bank rose to 14,198 crore, up from 11,834 crore in the quarter that ended December 2022. Provisions for bad loans also saw a decline, dropping to 906 crore from 1,474 crore a year ago.

The recent entrant, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), saw its shares hit a fresh lifetime high of 169.80 apiece by locking in the 5% upper circuit limit. The stock made its entry on Indian exchanges on November 29, listing at 60 apiece against its issue price of 32.

In less than two weeks post listing, the stock experienced a remarkable 105.33% surge. With the current market price standing at 169.80 apiece, it is trading 430% higher than its IPO price.

In addition, other stocks like NBCC (India), NMDC Steel, SJVN, and Mishra Dhatu Nigam are currently trading with gains of over 5%.

Railway PSUs bounced back strongly in today's trade following a sharp fall in Tuesday's trading session amid profit booking. RailTel Corporation of India witnessed an 11.2% surge in its share value in today's trade, reaching an intraday high of 442 apiece. Ircon International also experienced a 4.6% jump in today's intraday trade, while shares of IRFC, and Rail Vikas Nigam are trading with gains of over 4%.

 

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

