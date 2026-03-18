Escalating tensions in West Asia have stalled the powerful rally in India’s public sector stocks, erasing about ₹6 trillion in market value and triggering a broad-based correction after a multi-year surge.
PSU stocks skid as West Asia tensions spark ₹6 trillion wipeout
SummaryEscalating West Asia tensions have stalled the PSU rally, triggering a broad sell-off and wiping out nearly ₹6 trillion in market value. Rising crude prices and risk aversion have weighed on oil and banking stocks, though fundamentals remain largely intact. The correction signals a valuation reset
Escalating tensions in West Asia have stalled the powerful rally in India’s public sector stocks, erasing about ₹6 trillion in market value and triggering a broad-based correction after a multi-year surge.
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