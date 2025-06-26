SBI, HAL to BEL: MOSL lists top PSU stocks to buy as valuations remain attractive

Indian public sector undertakings (PSUs) have experienced a remarkable revival in recent years, with Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL) spotlighting their long-term potential in a detailed report.

While FY25 brought in some normalisation after a stellar post-COVID run, MOSL says the foundational strength of PSU businesses remains intact. The brokerage believes select PSUs across banking, defence, and energy sectors remain well-positioned to generate wealth over the next several years.

“Our top PSU ideas are SBI, HAL, BEL, PowerGrid and Coal India,” said MOSL in its latest note.

PSU Revival: From Slump to Strength MOSL highlighted that PSUs delivered a compounded annual profit growth (PAT CAGR) of 36 per cent during FY20–25—higher than the 30 per cent reported by India Inc overall and far ahead of the private sector’s 26 per cent. This robust profit performance contributed to a 32 per cent CAGR in the BSE PSU Index during the same period, significantly outpacing the Nifty50’s 19 per cent CAGR.

“FY25 did witness some moderation,” MOSL acknowledged, noting that overall PSU profits dipped 2 per cent YoY, primarily due to weak performance in the Oil & Gas (O&G) sector. Excluding O&G, PSU profits rose 16 per cent in FY25, following a strong 23 per cent jump in FY24.

Earnings Composition and Sectoral Highlights BFSI, particularly PSU banks, was the key driver of profit growth in FY25, with PSU banks clocking a 26 per cent increase. O&G, by contrast, declined 44 per cent.

“This divergence illustrates the need to be selective in PSU exposure,” MOSL said, underlining that strength persists in sectors with structural tailwinds such as financial services, defence, and infrastructure.

Importantly, the report shows that the PSU contribution to India Inc’s overall profit pool surged to 37.5 per cent in FY25—up from just 29 per cent a year ago and only 18 per cent in FY20. “The turnaround in PSU profitability is structural, not cyclical,” MOSL asserted.

Valuation Comfort and Market Cap Trends Valuations for PSU stocks have moderated since their peak. The BSE PSU Index’s market cap hit ₹74 lakh crore in July 2024, then declined to ₹51 lakh crore in February 2025 amid a broader correction, before rebounding to ₹64 lakh crore in June. The current market cap stands 14 per cent below its all-time high, providing room for upside, according to MOSL.

The BSE PSU Index now trades at a P/E of 11.7x, down from 13.8x in July 2024 and up from 9.8x in February 2025, suggesting more reasonable valuations.

A Decade in Review: Uneven but Encouraging Growth The PSU Index delivered a 10 per cent CAGR over the last decade (June 2015–June 2025), underperforming the Nifty50’s 12 per cent CAGR. However, most gains came in the second half of the decade. The index contracted 9 per cent between 2015–2020, but rebounded with a strong 32 per cent CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

Notably, the share of loss-making PSUs in the overall profit pool fell dramatically—from 45 per cent in FY18 to just 1 per cent in FY25. “The PSU basket is no longer dragged by chronic underperformers,” said MOSL, noting a meaningful transformation in efficiency and governance.

Top Picks and Growth Drivers Ahead Looking ahead, MOSL expects a 10 per cent PAT CAGR for its PSU coverage universe over FY25–27. This growth will be led by BFSI (53 per cent contribution to incremental profits), followed by O&G (20 per cent), and Metals (12 per cent).

Strategically, MOSL is bullish on select PSUs that benefit from policy tailwinds, Make-in-India initiatives, and infrastructure push. SBI remains a top pick due to robust credit growth and stable asset quality. HAL and BEL are favoured for their role in defence indigenisation, while PowerGrid benefits from power transmission investments. Coal India also finds favour due to its consistent cash generation and role in India’s energy security.

