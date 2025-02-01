Mint Market

PSU stocks tumble up to 8% as Budget 2025 lowers FY25 capex to ₹10.18 lakh crore

Union Budget 2025 reduced capital expenditure to 10.18 lakh crore triggers significant losses in PSU stocks, particularly in railways, defense, and banking sectors.

A Ksheerasagar
Published1 Feb 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Advertisement
PSU stocks tumble up to 8% as Budget 2025 lowers FY25 capex to ₹10.18 lakh cr(Paul Yeung/Bloomberg)

Union Budget 2025: State-owned stocks, including those in the railway and defence sectors, are trading with significant losses in today's trade, February 1, due to the government's decision in the Union Budget 2025-26 to reduce the revised capital expenditure (capex) estimate for FY25 to 10.18 lakh crore.

The cut is attributed to slower capital spending during the first half of the fiscal year. For FY26, Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget for 2025-26, raised the capex target to 11.2 lakh crore, which is lower than expected. Industry insiders were expecting the government to raise the capex allocation to 11.5 lakh crore, up from 11.1 lakh crore a year ago.

Advertisement

Amid this backdrop, the BSE PSU index, a barometer of public sector enterprises' performance, tumbled 4% in trade, reaching 3.65% to the 17,718 level, as PSU companies, typically key beneficiaries of government capex initiatives, were impacted. FY25 capex stands at 5.13 lakh crore, 46% of the budgeted 11.1 lakh crore for Apr-November 24.

Also Read | Budget 2025: 5 key expectations from Emkay Global for India’s economy

Concurrently, PSU bank stocks have also tumbled in trade, as expectations arise that low capex will impact their corporate lending business. Additionally, banking stocks were further impacted as the Union Budget 2025 raised gross market borrowings by 5.7% to 14.8 lakh crore for FY26 to finance a fiscal deficit of 4.4%, up from the 14.1 lakh crore target set for FY25.

Advertisement

Sandeep Nayak, ED & CEO of Retail Broking Centrum Broking, said, “The continuation on the path of fiscal discipline with a fiscal deficit for FY26 pegged at 4.4% of GDP is a positive for the economy. Capital expenditure spending at marginally less than last year’s estimate is a mild negative. On the reforms front, a simplified tax code to be unveiled should bring more cheer to taxpayers.”

Also Read | Budget 2025 LIVE: FM Sitharaman proposes no income tax up to ₹12.75 lakh

"Insurance FDI increased to 100%, which is a big positive. The budget has focused on increasing the disposable income of the middle class with an increase in the taxable income limit to 12 lacs from the existing Rs. 7 lacs. It is a ‘middle class sukino bhavantu’ budget, which should boost consumption. Revival of urban consumption will have a positive multiplier effect on the economy, helping mitigate the effect of the slowdown seen in the last couple of quarters," added Nayak.

Advertisement

Railway, defence stocks hit hard

The multibagger railway stocks such as Ircon International, Rail Vikas Nigam, IRFC, and Indian Railway Catering are currently trading with losses of up to 9%. Likewise, defence-related stocks including Bharat Dynamics, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Bharat Electronics, Cochin Shipyard, and Hindustan Aeronautics are down by up to 5%.

Banking stocks such as Bank of India, Indian Bank, Union Bank, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank, SBI, and Bank of Maharashtra are currently trading with losses ranging from 1.5% to 3%. 

Advertisement

According to the Budget document, the allocation for the railways sector has remained unchanged at 2.55 lakh crore for FY26. This figure was also 2.55 lakh crore in the previous financial year. Global brokerage firm PhillipCapital had expected the budget allocation for railways to be between 2.8 lakh crore and 2.9 lakh crore for FY26.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPSU stocks tumble up to 8% as Budget 2025 lowers FY25 capex to ₹10.18 lakh crore
First Published:1 Feb 2025, 02:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget