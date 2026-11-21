Banks emerged as the star performer with Nifty Bank skyrocketing more than 5% over the past five trading sessions. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Union Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top Nifty Bank gainers which helped the index touch its all-time high level on Friday, November 20.

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“Banking stocks have emerged as the biggest drivers of the November market rally, with the Nifty Bank index rising around 16% month-to-date and touching a fresh intraday high of 64,485 on November 20,” explained Sumit Singhania, Head of Research, Bajaj Broking.

Nifty Bank's record high coincided with a remarkable rally in the Nifty PSU Bank index, which approached its previous all-time high. Multiple PSU banks emerged as the key drivers of growth with Union Bank, Canara Bank, and Central Bank rallying up to 21.11% over the past one month. With PSU banks taking the lead, how have they fared against private-sector lenders? Let's decode.

PSU banks vs Private banks: Which sector outperformed? Nifty PSU Bank rallied close to 6.72% over the past five trading session, with Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank emerging as top gainers. These PSU bank stocks have rallied more than 6% in the duration.

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Index Nov 20 Close Full 5-Day Week % (vs. Nov 13 Close) Nifty PSU Bank 9,881.05 +6.72% Nifty Private Bank 31,599.50 +5.41%

Nifty Private Bank also witnessed sharp rally as the index jumped nearly 5.4% in last five trading sessions. It equates to an absolute 1,356.65 points jump. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, were among the top gainers for the week in the segment.

Top bank stocks to buy Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) remained constructive on banking sector stocks growth outlook. The brokerage highlighted healthy credit demand across corporate, SME and secure retail segments along with robust lending pipelines.

Stock Rating CMP ( ₹) Target ( ₹) Upside (%) AU Small Finance Buy 983 1,275 30 Equitas Small Finance Buy 56 75 34 HDFC Bank Buy 821 925 13 Canara Bank Buy 136 160 18 SBI Buy 1,158 1,225 6