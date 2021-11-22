PSUs lag behind pvt companies on ESG performance

“Our work with PSUs indicates that they are well aware of the relevance and importance of ESG and sustainability. As of now, this is not impacting their cost of borrowing or capital availability, especially for the well-performing and profitable ones, but several of them have taken steps towards transitioning their business portfolios. For example, Indian Oil is building India’s first green hydrogen plant at the Mathura refinery, and NTPC announcing plans for 60 gigawatt (GW) of renewables in the next decade. This is more with a view towards capturing the opportunities from energy transition but can help tell the ESG narrative more effectively. Another aspect frequently overlooked is the huge amount of work done by PSUs on the social dimension of ESG. They invest a significant amount in developing services and infrastructure for communities in the catchment areas of their operations and often do not get adequate credit for these contributions," said Suvojoy Sengupta, partner, McKinsey and Co.