PSU stocks tumble from all-time highs - is it time to reconsider or is it an investment opportunity?
SummaryOnce bogged down by balance sheet stress and sluggish growth, many government-owned companies now stand on a firmer footing, market participants said. The broader view is that this drop isn’t a setback—it’s a window for investors to accumulate quality stocks with long-term growth potential.
Stocks of public sector undertakings that have enjoyed a phenomenal rally since the pandemic now face a reality check. These shares have toppled 21-82% from their all-time peaks, raising concerns about whether the party is over.