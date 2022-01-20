A day after three independent directors of PTC India Financial quit citing lapses in corporate governance, the company's stock plunged nearly 20% in early trade on Thursday, while shares of its parent PTC India slid over 6%.

At 11:00 am, PTC India was 6.29% lower at 105.70 a share, while PTC India Financial Services were down 17.45% at ₹21.10 apiece.

To assuage investors' fears, the company said the matter will be “addressed at the board level and subsequent updates will be communicated to all the stakeholders appropriately".

Independent directors – Kamlesh Vikamsey, Thomas Mathew, and Santosh Nayar – had resigned on Wednesday stating that the management failed to act on the “various instances of serious lapses in corporate governance" that they highlighted.

Moreover, the independent directors raised the issue of the appointment of Ratnesh as finance director and CFO. The directors alleged that the chairman and managing director had put off the joining of Ratnesh even after his appointment was done via a “board run process".

PTC India Financial Services is registered with the RBI as a non-banking financial institution. Its business includes providing both equity and debt financing.

The independent directors had also expressed concerns regarding a two-year delay in filing an audit report on bridge loans extended to Nagapatnam Power and Infratech worth ₹124 and ₹150 crore.

The directors said a committee of two independent directors had suggested that the Nagapatnam issue be reported to RBI “as a suspected fraud".

