PTC India share price declined over 2% on Thursday to hit a 52-week low, after BlackRock reduced stake in the company. PTC India shares declined as much as 2.53% to touch a fresh 52-week low of ₹140.15 apiece on the BSE.

BlackRock, on behalf of discretionary management clients, has cut stake in PTC India, a stock exchange filing on Thursday said.

BlackRock sold 3,31,263 PTC India shares, or 0.11% stake in the company. The investment manager now holds 11,064,987 shares or 3.74% stake in PTC India. Earlier, BlackRock held 11,396,250 shares of PTI India, aggregating to 3.85% stake in the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This disclosure is being made as the aggregate holdings of BlackRock, Inc. (on behalf of discretionary management clients) in PTC India Limited has decreased 2% from previous disclosure," said a BSE filing.

PTC India Stock Price Trend PTC India share price has fallen over 20% in one month and more than 35% in six months. The smallcap stock has declined over 25% in one year, but has given positive returns of more than 61% in two years.

At 10:15 AM, PTC India shares were trading 1.77% lower at ₹141.25 apiece on the BSE.