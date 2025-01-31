PTC Industries inks aerospace MoU with Odisha govt. Share price jumps

Stock Market Today: PTC Industries inks aerospace MoU with with Odisha government leading to share price gains during the intraday trades on Friday

PTC Industries share price movement and Multibagger returns PTC Industries share price opened at ₹13350.05 on the BSE on Friday, slightly lower than the previous days closing price of ₹13589.95. The PTCD Industries share price however rebounded gaining further to ₹13988.10, marking close to 5% gains compared to its opening price

PTC Industries share price has more than doubled compared to its price at the end of 2023, in slightly more than a year. The PTC Industries share price that has gained 355% in last 5 years has given Multibagger returns to the investors.

PTC Industries MOU details PTC Industries in its press release on the exchanges on Thursday, had said that PTC Industries has Signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Odisha for an intent to establish and invest in an Aerospace-Grade Titanium Sponge Manufacturing Facility . The initiative will position PTC Industries (and its subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies) as one of the very few companies in the world with an integrated Titanium manufacturing value chain - spanning from the production of Titanium Sponge, Titanium alloy ingots, forged billets, rolled bars, rods, sheets, plates, and precision castings.

Titanium Sponge is the fundamental raw material required for manufacturing Titanium alloys, which are indispensable in aerospace, defence, and advanced industrial sectors. Only a few countries of he likes of the United States, Russia, Kazakhstan and Japan, have the capability to produce aerospace-grade Titanium Sponge.

Sachin Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of PTC Industries in a statement said: “This MoU signifies an important step towards strengthening India’s Titanium industry. With Odisha’s support and our technological expertise, we aim to build a fully integrated Titanium manufacturing ecosystem that can cater to the evolving needs of global aerospace and defence industries. Agarwal said that he appreciates the proactive efforts of the Government of Odisha in facilitating this opportunity and look forward to exploring the potential of this investment.”

