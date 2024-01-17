Smallcap stock locked at 10% upper circuit to hit 52-week high on signing supply deal with France's Dassault Aviation
PTC Industries Share Price: Shares of PTC Industries opened at ₹6848.25 and surged 11.9 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high mark of ₹7,663.25 apiece against a previous close of ₹6966.60 on the BSE
PTC Industries Share Price: Shares of PTC Industries were locked at over 11 per cent upper circuit to hit its fresh 52-week high mark of ₹7,663.25 apiece on the BSE after its subsidiary signed a new supply deal with France-based Dassault Aviation on Wednesday, January 17.
