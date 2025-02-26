THIS Mukul Agrawal’s portfolio aerospace, defence, engineering stock may be in focus on Thursday; here’s why

A mid-cap stock from ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal's portfolio may grab investors' attention on Thursday, February 27, as the Indian stock market reopens after the Mahashivratri holiday. This renewed focus could stem from the company's investor presentation on February 25.

PTC Industries' share price, down over 28% in February so far, may attract long-term investors, given the strong growth potential highlighted in the company's investor presentation.

Shares of PTC Industries have gained about 18 per cent over the last year. They recently scaled their 52-week high of ₹17,978 on January 9 this year and a 52-week low of ₹7,025.05 on May 13 last year.

Mukul Agrawal's portfolio stock According to shareholding pattern data, Mukul Agrawal held 1,60,000 shares, equivalent to 1.07 per cent stake in the company by the end of December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25).

Among the institutional investors, Motilal Oswal Large And Midcap Fund held 2,90,712 shares, or 1.94 per cent stake, of the company in Q3FY25.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) cumulatively held 5,05,580 shares or 3.37 per cent of the company's stock.

PTC Industries: Key points of investor presentation PTC Industries caters to several sectors, including civil aviation, air, land and naval defence, space, aero engines and strategic systems, which include propellant tanks and propulsion nozzles.

The company highlighted the new 25,000 sqm aerospace castings facility on the new 50-acre land in Lucknow, in the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

The company also said a new high-pressure HIP was under installation.

Recently, the company inked an aerospace memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Odisha Government to establish and invest in an Aerospace-Grade Titanium Sponge Manufacturing Facility.

