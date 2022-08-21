Public offers worth ₹32,881 crore set to expire by the end of December2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 11:18 PM IST
After the RBI’s decision to cap HNI funding at ₹1 cr, people found that issues were not being subscribed
MUMBAI : API Holdings Ltd, which runs the e-commerce platform API Holdings (PharmEasy), has decided to withdraw its plans to go public, even as public offers worth ₹32,881 crore are set to expire in the last quarter of calendar year 2022.