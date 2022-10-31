Public REITs are down, nontraded REITs are Up. Which is right?

Sponsors of nontraded REITs argue that their net asset values continue to rise because they are still seeing strong cash flows. Some have taken steps to protect against a rise in interest rates; Blackstone says its rate hedges have added $4.4 billion this year to the value of its nontraded REIT. And the Blackstone and Starwood funds focus on some of the strongest sectors such as apartments, where the housing market is strong, and industrial properties that profit from the growth of e-commerce.

