Public REITs are down, nontraded REITs are Up. Which is right?
Private funds price themselves, raising concerns that they are overvalued
It has been a terrible year for many publicly traded real-estate investments as rising interest rates and falling property prices hit the market. The MSCI US REIT Index, which tracks publicly traded REITs, is down about 26% this year.
But it has been a strong year for a type of investment especially popular with individuals: nontraded real-estate investment trusts. Some of these funds have returned about 10%. The difference worries some investors—and it could cause losses for those who buy these now thinking that nontraded REITs are immune to the market selloff.
“With nontraded REITs increasing their valuations while markets are punishing public REITs, I’d run for the hills," said Allan Roth, founder of Wealth Logic LLC, a financial planning firm based in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Nontraded REITs are like public REITs in that they buy commercial property such as warehouses, apartments and office buildings. The difference is that public REITs raise money by selling shares on the stock market while nontraded REITs raise money directly, mostly from individuals through financial advisers. These individual investors are able to cash out only periodically through the funds’ sponsors.
The valuations differ because public REITs are valued at whatever their shares are trading for on the stock market. Nontraded REITs are valued monthly by their sponsors working with independent appraisers analyzing how much the commercial property they own is worth.
Nontraded REITs are part of a booming market for private investments that attracted individuals and institutions eager for higher yields, hot startups and funds that appeared to be less volatile than public markets. Nontraded REITs have raised more than $92 billion over the past five years, according to Robert A. Stanger & Co., an investment-banking firm that tracks the market.
These funds have been huge moneymakers for firms such as Blackstone Inc., Starwood Capital Group and others. The Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, known as BREIT, has raised more than $62 billion while the Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, or SREIT, has raised about $12.7 billion, according to Stanger.
Both funds are up about 10% this year including the rise in share price and dividends. The 26% decline in the MSCI REIT index also includes dividends. Investors in these funds are concerned about declining property values, recent weakness in rents and rising interest rates, which make the income generated by REITs less attractive and increase borrowing costs for the funds.
Some investors are asking why the value of nontraded REITs continue to rise. For one thing, values of apartment buildings have declined 14% in the past 12 months according to real-estate analytics firm Green Street, while industrial-property values are down 9%. Even e-commerce-related distribution centers are seeing softening demand. Investors are worried that prices for office buildings could decline as people continue to work from home.
Meanwhile, institutional investors have been selling interests in private real-estate funds, according to specialists who focus on secondary-market trading of these investments, and they have been willing to accept prices that sometimes are as much as 10% below net asset values from the third quarter, the most recent valuations.
“The selling is in anticipation of potential future drops in value," says Phil Barker of ACRE Solutions LLC, which helps big investors buy and sell interests in private real-estate funds in the secondary market, though he doesn’t deal with nontraded REITs. “Interest rates and inflation are up, public real-estate prices are lower and private real-estate values will eventually react."
Sponsors of nontraded REITs argue that their net asset values continue to rise because they are still seeing strong cash flows. Some have taken steps to protect against a rise in interest rates; Blackstone says its rate hedges have added $4.4 billion this year to the value of its nontraded REIT. And the Blackstone and Starwood funds focus on some of the strongest sectors such as apartments, where the housing market is strong, and industrial properties that profit from the growth of e-commerce.
For its part, Starwood pointed out that the asset value of its nontraded REIT has increased only 0.64% in the past three months and that was “driven principally by the values of non-real-estate assets."
Sponsors note that the stock market is almost always more volatile than the value of the properties they own and that publicly traded REITs began the year at excessive prices, a reason they have fallen so much. Blackstone executives have been buying shares of their fund recently.
Behind some of the concern about nontraded REITs: Their valuations tend to weigh the past more heavily than publicly traded investments, specialists say. Private valuations are based in part on the latest reports available of transactions and appraisals, for example, which can reflect stale data.
“Net asset values are as accurate as they can be, there’s nothing untoward going on with how private funds are being valued, but because they are backward-looking metrics they are slower to react to real-time market conditions," says Mr. Barker. “There’s been a seismic shift in the market over the past one-and-a half quarters."
A Blackstone spokesman said: “BREIT’s values are updated monthly and reflect private market values on a real-time basis, and it has decreased its valuation multiples to reflect the current environment."
Some investors are turning cautious about nontraded REITs. Blackstone saw investor withdrawals from its REIT rise to an estimated $3 billion in the third quarter, compared with $711 million in the first quarter, according to Stanger. Blackstone said it raised $4.2 billion in the third quarter, including reinvested dividends. Blackstone says the bulk of those withdrawals came from investors based in Asia, likely because they were seeking “liquidity and ways to address leverage concerns."
Jonathan Gray, Blackstone’s president, said on an earnings call earlier this month that redemptions could soon exceed new funds raised. “We could see negatives over some period of time," he said.
Overall, about $31 billion will be invested in these funds this year, Stanger estimates, down from an earlier prediction of $45 billion.
Nontraded REITs allow investors to cash out, but sponsors can freeze redemptions if too many investors want to cash out at the same time. Sponsors typically allow investors to withdraw as much as 2% of a fund’s net asset value a month and 5% a quarter, though these levels can be adjusted by the sponsors’ boards of directors.
So far, none of the nontraded funds have gated redemptions, but that could change if more investors start heading for the door. “We’re going to test that a little bit," says Kevin Gannon, Stanger’s chief executive.