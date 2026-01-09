Pulse of the Street: A five-day rout makes market jittery
Summary
Markets tumbled as US-driven shocks, tariff threats, and global uncertainty triggered India’s worst weekly performance. Nifty and Sensex suffered steep declines ahead of the Q3 earnings season.
MUMBAI: Domestic equities were shaken by the ‘Trump factor’ throughout the week, leaving India the worst-performing major market globally as risk-off sentiment gripped investors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story