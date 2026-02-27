Weak global cues and persistent risk aversion weighed on domestic stocks, dragging benchmark indices down on Friday and over the week.
Pulse of the Street: Bears rule the week; FPIs return deemed tactical
SummaryWeak global cues and tech-sector volatility weight heavily on Indian equities this week. While selective optimism persists in certain pockets, experts warn that overall market sentiment remains firmly negative.
