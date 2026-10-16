Pulse of the Street: Best week since April puts recovery to the earnings test

Indian stocks have staged their strongest weekly rally since April, but the rebound has yet to broaden beyond the largest companies. A sharp rally in information technology (IT) stocks, and a firmer rupee lifted benchmarks, while foreign investors continued to sell and crude oil above $100 a barrel kept pressure on corporate earnings.
The Sensex gained 3.13% and the Nifty 50 rose 2.79% in the week ended 16 October, their biggest weekly advances since the week ended 10 April. On Friday, the Sensex climbed 0.56% to 74,729.27, while the Nifty advanced 0.65% to 23,146.15.