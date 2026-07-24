Pulse of the Street: Oil spike knocks markets to sharpest weekly fall since mid-May

Mayur BhaleraoAbhinaba Saha
3 min read24 Jul 2026, 07:44 PM IST
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Losses were broad-based, with the BSE Realty index falling 4.0% to emerge as the worst performer, followed by a 3% decline in the Bankex
Summary
Benchmark Nifty 50 and the Sensex fell 0.4% each on Friday to close at 23,767.45 and 76,059.75, respectively. For the week, the Nifty lost 2.3% while Sensex declined 2.6%, their steepest fall since the week ended 15 May, when the benchmarks had shed 2.7%.

Oil spike knocks markets to sharpest weekly fall since mid-May

Indian equities recorded their steepest weekly decline in ten weeks as escalating tensions in West Asia, rising crude oil prices, a weakening rupee and the uncertainty over corporate earnings prompted investors to cut risky positions.

Benchmark Nifty 50 and the Sensex fell 0.4% each on Friday to close at 23,767.45 and 76,059.75, respectively. For the week, the Nifty lost 2.3% while Sensex declined 2.6%, their steepest fall since the week ended 15 May, when the benchmarks had shed 2.7%.

“Indian equities remained volatile amid global pressures and escalating Middle East tensions. Crude oil’s surge past $90 a barrel and the rupee’s decline to 96.96 against the dollar heightened concerns over India’s import bill and accelerated foreign investor selling,” said Mayank Jain, market analyst at Share.Market by PhonePe.

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The correction could persist as the market is repricing earnings expectations rather than merely adjusting valuations, said Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS. “Elevated crude, pressure on the rupee and profitability concerns have weakened near-term sentiment. Domestic liquidity should cushion quality large-cap stocks, but a sustained recovery will require softer crude prices, stable global sentiment and better earnings visibility,” he added.

Realty, banks lead sell-off

Losses were broad-based, with the BSE Realty index falling 4.0% to emerge as the worst performer, followed by a 3% decline in the Bankex. Information technology and oil and gas stocks lost about 2% each.

Defensive pockets offered limited support, the BSE FMCG index gained 0.5%, while the auto index edged up just 0.1%.

Private banks were among the biggest drags, as their high foreign ownership left them vulnerable to overseas selling. Elevated deposit costs, margin pressure and slowing credit growth also weighed on valuations, Jain said.

Persistently high oil prices could add to the pressure on paints, automobiles, consumer durables and aviation, he added.

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According to Dasani, power, metals and pharma look best placed, supported by earnings visibility, firm commodity prices and defensive buying. “IT remains the key laggard, while automobiles and consumption face weak urban demand.”

India trails peers

India was among the weakest major equity markets globally during the week. The Nifty fell 2.3%, outperforming only Vietnam that declined 5.6%.

South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.9%, while US equities declined 0.6%. France ended almost unchanged over the week.

Several Asian and emerging markets bucked the trend. China gained 2.7%, Taiwan advanced 2.4%, Brazil rose 1.7% and Hong Kong climbed 1.6%. The UK and Japan also ended higher, gaining 0.74% and 0.73%, respectively.

Jain attributed India’s underperformance to relatively expensive valuations, high foreign ownership and the rupee’s depreciation.

A weaker currency reduces dollar-denominated returns for overseas investors and can encourage global funds to shift towards cheaper or commodity-rich markets. “Until the rupee stabilizes or global risk sentiment improves, foreign portfolio flows into Indian equities are likely to remain cautious,” he said.

Also Read | Houthi blockade may lift Saudi oil freight costs to India by 50%

Crude boil

Crude oil has emerged as the biggest near-term risk for the markets in India, which imports around 90% of its requirements. Brent breached $90 a barrel in the European spot markets during the week and traded around $93 on Friday, up nearly 24% from its pre-war level of $73.90 on 27 February. In the futures market, Brent crude breached $100 a barrel on Thursday after attacks on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea heightened concerns over supply disruptions.

“Brent above $90 is a macroeconomic headwind for India, but the bigger concern for equities is earnings,” Dasani said. “Aviation, paints, chemicals, logistics and other energy-intensive sectors could face margin pressure, while exporters and upstream energy companies may provide only a partial offset.”

Jain said, “companies may find it difficult to pass higher raw-material and transportation costs on to consumers without affecting demand. Oil marketing companies could also face margin pressure if domestic fuel prices are not adjusted in line with international crude prices.

If crude remains elevated through the first half of FY27, analysts could reduce their estimates for Nifty earnings growth. That, coupled with a delay in potential interest rate cuts, could leave the market vulnerable to further valuation compression, said Jain.

About the Authors

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

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