Pulse of the Street: Trade buzz lifts D-Street, but pact details awaited
Summary
India’s benchmarks clocked their strongest week in nine months after US-India trade deal optimism, even as volatility surged and IT stocks fell.
MUMBAI: Indian equities logged their strongest weekly performance in 38 weeks and emerged as the world’s top-performing major market after the announcement of a US–India trade deal, even as its finer details remain unclear.
