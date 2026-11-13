Pulse of the Street: Dalal Street’s winning streak faces an inflation test

Mayur BhaleraoAbhinaba Saha
4 min read13 Nov 2026, 07:23 PM IST
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The performance marked a sharp improvement from Q1FY27, when revenue grew 18.6% and profit 9%. In Q2FY26, revenue and profit had increased 6.1% and 12.2%, respectively.(Bloomberg)
Summary
Stronger earnings and foreign buying extended the market’s rally, but rising inflation and continued domestic institutional selling could limit further gains.

MUMBAI: Indian equities extended their winning streak to a third consecutive week, supported by stronger corporate earnings and sustained foreign buying. But the rally lost momentum, with rising inflation and continued domestic institutional selling raising questions about its durability.

The Nifty fell 0.6% on Friday to close at 25,144.30, while the Sensex declined 0.4% to 81,592.44. For the week, however, the indices gained 0.45% and 0.69%, respectively, following a nearly 9% surge in the previous week.

Improving earnings offered support, with capital goods, financial services and realty stocks leading sectoral gains. But persistent domestic institutional selling and uncertainty over interest rates suggest the market faces a tougher test after its sharp rebound.

Earnings lend momentum

A Mint analysis of standalone results for 2,892 BSE-listed companies, using ACE Equity data, showed revenue growth accelerating to 21.9% year-on-year in the September quarter of the fiscal year 2027 (Q2FY27), while profit rose 26.2%.

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The performance marked a sharp improvement from Q1FY27, when revenue grew 18.6% and profit 9%. In Q2FY26, revenue and profit had increased 6.1% and 12.2%, respectively.

Nikunj Saraf, chief executive officer of Choice Wealth, said the durability of earnings growth mattered more than a single strong quarter. He favoured banking and financial services, automobiles, capital goods and industrials, citing domestic demand, credit growth and infrastructure spending.

“However, investors should remain selective, as earnings growth is not uniform across sectors,” he said.

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Kranthi Bathini, director of research at WealthMills Securities, said companies had delivered encouraging results despite geopolitical uncertainty. Easing tensions could help them report better numbers in the coming quarters, he added.

Capital goods lead, IT retreats

Capital goods stocks led sectoral gains, rising 3.2% during the week. Financial services followed with a 2.7% gain, while realty and healthcare advanced 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. Information technology fell 2.6%, while metal and utilities declined 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively.

Bathini attributed the weakness in IT stocks to sector rotation, saying the sector was consolidating after leading the initial rally.

India's gains trailed those in several Asian markets. Taiwan's Taiex rose 10%, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 6.5% and South Korea's Kospi advanced 4.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, however, fell 3.4%.

Global technology investors also faced uncertainty after Nvidia announced Jensen Huang's resignation as chief executive and named chief financial officer Colette Kress interim CEO. Its shares fell 4.3% to $166.19 on Thursday.

Foreign buying, domestic selling

Foreign portfolio investors bought 21,653 crore of equities during the week, while domestic institutional investors sold 21,938 crore, underscoring the divergence between the two groups.

Saraf said foreign investors appeared to be responding to relatively attractive valuations and improving global risk appetite. Domestic institutions, meanwhile, could be booking profits or reallocating money to other opportunities.

Also Read | Inflation is back around the world—as is the fight against it

He cautioned against interpreting domestic selling as a loss of confidence in India's growth prospects.

Bathini also played down concerns, saying domestic institutions could be building cash after two years of sustained buying. Some investors had bought at lower levels and could now be booking profits, leaving them with funds to deploy during a market correction. “It's not a worrying factor,” he said.

Inflation test

The rally faces another test from rising inflation. Retail inflation rose to 6.09% in October from 5.54% in September, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 6% upper tolerance limit. Food inflation climbed to 8.94%, adding pressure on household budgets.

The reading has put the RBI's December monetary policy review in focus. Higher borrowing costs could weigh on consumption and investment just as corporate earnings are gaining momentum.

Saraf said another 25-basis-point rate increase remained a strong possibility if food and underlying inflation stayed elevated. “For equity markets, this could trigger near-term volatility, especially in rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, automobiles and real estate,” he said.

RBI raised interest rates by 25 basis points in the first week of October and shifted its monetary policy stance to calibrated tightening.

The rupee stood at 94.15 against the dollar on Friday, while crude oil was quoted at $94.63 a barrel. Lower oil prices offer some relief to India's import bill, although a weaker currency erodes part of that benefit.

Bathini said easing crude prices could give the RBI room to hold rates, with its decision depending on incoming data and oil prices.

About the Authors

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

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