Indian equities reversed course this week to snap a two-week winning streak. Intensifying inflation concerns from surging crude oil prices overshadowed encouraging second quarter (Q2) earnings, failing to stem the sell-off. Small caps suffered the steepest losses as investors weighed improving profits against demanding valuations and pressure on margins. Brent crude spot traded at $110 a barrel on Friday, adding to concern over corporate costs and earnings.
Pulse of the Street: earnings strengthen, but stocks lose ground
SummarySmall caps led the decline as valuation worries and concerns over oil prices and borrowing costs overshadowed stronger corporate earnings.
Indian equities reversed course this week to snap a two-week winning streak. Intensifying inflation concerns from surging crude oil prices overshadowed encouraging second quarter (Q2) earnings, failing to stem the sell-off. Small caps suffered the steepest losses as investors weighed improving profits against demanding valuations and pressure on margins. Brent crude spot traded at $110 a barrel on Friday, adding to concern over corporate costs and earnings.
About the Author
Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.
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