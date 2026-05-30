Pulse of the Street: Falling crude emerges as lone silver lining for bruised equities

India’s equity markets ended a volatile week in the red, as a combination of geopolitical uncertainty, weak monsoon forecasts and MSCI-driven institutional flows weighed on sentiment. Yet falling crude oil prices are emerging as a key positive heading into June, with experts hoping the resulting improvement in the rupee and broader macroeconomic conditions could help stabilize markets.
The Sensex fell 0.8% during the week to close at 74,775.74, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.7% to settle at 23,547.75. Friday’s session captured the market’s nervous mood. The Nifty opened on a strong footing, briefly crossing the crucial 24,000 mark on strong global technology cues before a sharp wave of selling in the final hour erased gains.
Once the index decisively breached the 23,700 support level, stop-loss triggered, long unwinding and derivative-led selling accelerated the selloff, leaving the Nifty 50 down 1.5% and the Sensex 1.4% lower by the close. The uncertainty also pushed India VIX up more than 6.5%, reflecting heightened investor caution ahead of the weekend.