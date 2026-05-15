Pulse of the Street: Indian equities fall as global headwinds and domestic woes bite

Persistent tensions in West Asia and a worsening energy crisis at home dragged Indian equities to their worst weekly performance in two months. The Nifty 50 ended the week 2.2% lower at 23,643.50, while the Sensex fell 2.7% to 75,237.99. The last time headline indices posted steeper weekly losses was in the week ended 13 March, when both benchmarks had fallen a little over 5%.
Rising crude oil prices, a sharp rupee depreciation, and mounting inflation concerns pushed benchmark indices into the red this week, reversing gains from the last two sessions. Although markets initially opened on a resilient footing on Friday amid supportive global cues and a strong overnight rally in US technology stocks, persistent selling pressure across cyclical sectors eventually dragged indices into negative territory, said experts.