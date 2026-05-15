Pulse of the Street: Indian equities fall as global headwinds and domestic woes bite

Abhinaba SahaMayur Bhalerao
3 min read15 May 2026, 08:00 PM IST
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The Nifty 50 ended the week 2.2% lower at 23,643.50, while the Sensex fell 2.7% to 75,237.99. (HT)
Summary
Benchmark indices posted their worst weekly slide in two months as the energy shock and record-low rupee rattled investor sentiments.

Persistent tensions in West Asia and a worsening energy crisis at home dragged Indian equities to their worst weekly performance in two months. The Nifty 50 ended the week 2.2% lower at 23,643.50, while the Sensex fell 2.7% to 75,237.99. The last time headline indices posted steeper weekly losses was in the week ended 13 March, when both benchmarks had fallen a little over 5%.

Rising crude oil prices, a sharp rupee depreciation, and mounting inflation concerns pushed benchmark indices into the red this week, reversing gains from the last two sessions. Although markets initially opened on a resilient footing on Friday amid supportive global cues and a strong overnight rally in US technology stocks, persistent selling pressure across cyclical sectors eventually dragged indices into negative territory, said experts.

Also Read | Why rising bond yields hurt PSU banks more in Q4

Sensitive slump

Real estate emerged as the top loser this week, falling nearly 8%, as rising bond yields and inflationary concerns reduced risk appetite for interest rate-sensitive sectors. Meanwhile, IT stocks rebounded sharply on Friday after recent corrections, aided by value buying, supportive global tech cues, and improving confidence in long-term enterprise artificial intelligence spending. Even so, IT remained the week’s second-worst performing sector after automobiles.

Telecommunications and metals were the top outperformers this week, despite metal stocks witnessing sharp profit booking on Friday. “Metals may be nearing a prolonged consolidation phase as higher bond yields, a stronger dollar, and elevated crude prices begin to weigh on global growth and commodity demand,” said Karan Aggarwal, co-founder and chief investment officer at Ametra PMS. “Investors should use the present rally to gradually lighten their metals exposure.”

Global sentiment was also cautious this week as rising US bond yields stalled the artificial intelligence-led rally that had powered East Asian equities in recent months. Major emerging markets including South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong ended the week flat to lower, though their declines remained relatively milder than India’s.

Investors closely tracked developments around the Trump–Xi summit amid escalating tensions over Taiwan, while also waiting for clarity on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil overhang

Beyond the geopolitical uncertainty, domestic markets are currently reeling under worsening macroeconomic pressures as Brent crude continued to hover above the $100 per barrel mark during the week. Adding to concerns, the government raised retail petrol and diesel prices by nearly 3 per litre on Friday, marking the first major fuel price hike in nearly four years.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: mkts log modest gains, but war tension hits sentiment

However, Mint’s analysis of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data shows domestic petroleum product consumption fell nearly 5% year-on-year in April to a four-year low, even before the latest fuel price hike. Hence, the government’s move has intensified fears that the ongoing energy shock could further fuel inflation, weaken household consumption, and squeeze corporate margins.

“April’s rally was largely built on expectations that crude oil prices would quickly cool back toward $80 per barrel,” Aggarwal said. “The market is worried that any meaningful moderation in crude prices could now take another two to three quarters and companies could face a 200–300 basis point hit to profit margins in the coming quarters.”

State-run oil marketing companies bore the brunt of such concerns, falling 3–4% on Friday, as investors feared the latest fuel price hike would only partially offset the mounting losses accumulated so far.

The pressure from elevated oil prices also continued to weigh heavily on the rupee, which weakened beyond the 96 per US dollar mark for the first time ever–further denting market sentiment.

Also Read | Smallcaps, midcaps are running too hot after April rally

Experts noted that markets are likely to remain highly sensitive to crude oil prices, currency movements, and geopolitical developments in West Asia next week. Investors will also closely track management commentary during the ongoing earnings season, likely rewarding earnings beats aggressively while showing little tolerance for weak guidance or valuation concerns even in fundamentally strong companies.

About the Authors

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

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