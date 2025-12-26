Indian markets ended the week marginally higher amid sustained profit-booking and thin year-end trading in a truncated week. The Nifty 50 and Sensex fell about 0.4% on Friday to close at 26,042 and 85,041.45, respectively. Despite this decline, the Nifty snapped a three-week losing streak to finish up 0.3% for the week, while the Sensex broke a two-week slide, ending 0.13% higher.
Pulse of the Street: Indian equities snap losing streak amid year-end lull
SummaryIndian stock markets snapped recent declines in a thin holiday week, but profit-booking, muted FPI activity and weak global cues capped gains.
