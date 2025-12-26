Mint Market
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Pulse of the Street: Indian equities snap losing streak amid year-end lull

Abhinaba SahaMayur BhaleraoNiti Kiran
2 min read26 Dec 2025, 07:29 PM IST
The Nifty 50 and Sensex fell about 0.4% on Friday to close at 26,042 and 85,041.45, respectively. (File Photo: Reuters)
The Nifty 50 and Sensex fell about 0.4% on Friday to close at 26,042 and 85,041.45, respectively. (File Photo: Reuters)
Summary

Indian stock markets snapped recent declines in a thin holiday week, but profit-booking, muted FPI activity and weak global cues capped gains.

Gift this article

Indian markets ended the week marginally higher amid sustained profit-booking and thin year-end trading in a truncated week. The Nifty 50 and Sensex fell about 0.4% on Friday to close at 26,042 and 85,041.45, respectively. Despite this decline, the Nifty snapped a three-week losing streak to finish up 0.3% for the week, while the Sensex broke a two-week slide, ending 0.13% higher.

Indian markets ended the week marginally higher amid sustained profit-booking and thin year-end trading in a truncated week. The Nifty 50 and Sensex fell about 0.4% on Friday to close at 26,042 and 85,041.45, respectively. Despite this decline, the Nifty snapped a three-week losing streak to finish up 0.3% for the week, while the Sensex broke a two-week slide, ending 0.13% higher.

Indian markets ended the week marginally higher amid sustained profit-booking and thin year-end trading in a truncated week. The Nifty 50 and Sensex fell about 0.4% on Friday to close at 26,042 and 85,041.45, respectively. Despite this decline, the Nifty snapped a three-week losing streak to finish up 0.3% for the week, while the Sensex broke a two-week slide, ending 0.13% higher.

With limited fundamental support for a sustained rally, profit-booking at higher levels has begun to sap market strength, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to sell into rallies, aided by stronger macro cues from the US, while delays in the anticipated US-India trade deal have emerged as a key disappointment for investors, he added.

With limited fundamental support for a sustained rally, profit-booking at higher levels has begun to sap market strength, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to sell into rallies, aided by stronger macro cues from the US, while delays in the anticipated US-India trade deal have emerged as a key disappointment for investors, he added.

Also Read | Santa’s no-show leaves Dalal Street leaning on domestic investors

Sectoral trends were mixed, with selective profit-taking visible across most segments. Metals emerged as the week’s standout performer, gaining 2.3%, aided by recent gains in copper and zinc, Vijayakumar said. “Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta will benefit from the spectacular rally in silver.” he added.

Capital goods and utilities also showed resilience, both ending the week just shy of 1% gains. In contrast, consumer durables, banking and realty stocks underperformed as profit-taking intensified.

Globally, Indian equities underperformed their Asian peers. Taiwan’s Taiex and South Korea’s KOSPI rose nearly 3% each during the week, while Indian benchmarks struggled to gather momentum. European markets were subdued, with the UK’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 ending the week lower by 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively.

What’s next?

Looking ahead, Indian markets will remain open through the coming week, but the New Year’s Day closure of US markets is expected to dampen global cues and keep FPI participation muted.

“Everyone expects a year-end rally, (but) it may not happen. The market can frustrate and disappoint in the very short run,” Vijayakumar said.

Also Read | Nifty’s 26,000 hurdle hardens as retail, FPIs keep selling the rally

Historically, trading activity tends to slow during truncated weeks as liquidity tightens and volumes thin. FPIs typically move into a wait-and-watch mode during the Christmas-New Year period as global fund managers wind down activity ahead of year-end reporting

According to a Mint analysis of historical equity flows, institutional participation consistently tapers during this festive stretch, often resulting in range-bound market moves in the absence of major global triggers.

On the domestic front, early-January auto sales data could drive selective rallies in auto stocks reporting strong numbers, Vijayakumar said. Credit growth data may also spur stock-specific action in financials.

Also Read | Springboard 2026 | The big trends for markets in the year ahead

Other key data points to watch include India’s industrial and manufacturing output, the manufacturing PMI, and the US Federal Open Market Committee minutes, all of which could influence near-term market direction.

Meanwhile, India VIX hovered near its 52-week low, signalling expectations of subdued market activity. Market experts expect participation to remain limited across both cash and derivatives segments in the near term.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical pieces on the stock market. With a masters degree in finance from King's College, London, he recently came into journalism in an effort to simplify finance for all. He specialises in writing across sectors, and plans to be Mint's jack of all trades. From tracking macroeconomic developments and dissecting company fundamentals to gauging market sentiment, he connects it all in his stories. He collaborates across beats, writes Mint Primers and longform stories, and delves into data journalism to churn out gripping stories for his readers.

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao writes data-driven stories on markets and IPOs for Mint. He specializes in uncovering market trends and crafting in-depth research-based stories, backed by rigorous data analysis of stocks, sectors, and broader market movements.

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran, a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience in corporate and market research, is a data specialist. Her expertise lies in extracting insightful trends through rigorous data analysis, a process that consistently fascinates her.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPulse of the Street: Indian equities snap losing streak amid year-end lull

Pulse of the Street: Indian equities snap losing streak amid year-end lull

Abhinaba SahaMayur BhaleraoNiti Kiran
2 min read26 Dec 2025, 07:29 PM IST
The Nifty 50 and Sensex fell about 0.4% on Friday to close at 26,042 and 85,041.45, respectively. (File Photo: Reuters)
Summary

Indian stock markets snapped recent declines in a thin holiday week, but profit-booking, muted FPI activity and weak global cues capped gains.

Gift this article

Indian markets ended the week marginally higher amid sustained profit-booking and thin year-end trading in a truncated week. The Nifty 50 and Sensex fell about 0.4% on Friday to close at 26,042 and 85,041.45, respectively. Despite this decline, the Nifty snapped a three-week losing streak to finish up 0.3% for the week, while the Sensex broke a two-week slide, ending 0.13% higher.

Indian markets ended the week marginally higher amid sustained profit-booking and thin year-end trading in a truncated week. The Nifty 50 and Sensex fell about 0.4% on Friday to close at 26,042 and 85,041.45, respectively. Despite this decline, the Nifty snapped a three-week losing streak to finish up 0.3% for the week, while the Sensex broke a two-week slide, ending 0.13% higher.

Indian markets ended the week marginally higher amid sustained profit-booking and thin year-end trading in a truncated week. The Nifty 50 and Sensex fell about 0.4% on Friday to close at 26,042 and 85,041.45, respectively. Despite this decline, the Nifty snapped a three-week losing streak to finish up 0.3% for the week, while the Sensex broke a two-week slide, ending 0.13% higher.

With limited fundamental support for a sustained rally, profit-booking at higher levels has begun to sap market strength, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to sell into rallies, aided by stronger macro cues from the US, while delays in the anticipated US-India trade deal have emerged as a key disappointment for investors, he added.

With limited fundamental support for a sustained rally, profit-booking at higher levels has begun to sap market strength, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to sell into rallies, aided by stronger macro cues from the US, while delays in the anticipated US-India trade deal have emerged as a key disappointment for investors, he added.

Also Read | Santa’s no-show leaves Dalal Street leaning on domestic investors

Sectoral trends were mixed, with selective profit-taking visible across most segments. Metals emerged as the week’s standout performer, gaining 2.3%, aided by recent gains in copper and zinc, Vijayakumar said. “Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta will benefit from the spectacular rally in silver.” he added.

Capital goods and utilities also showed resilience, both ending the week just shy of 1% gains. In contrast, consumer durables, banking and realty stocks underperformed as profit-taking intensified.

Globally, Indian equities underperformed their Asian peers. Taiwan’s Taiex and South Korea’s KOSPI rose nearly 3% each during the week, while Indian benchmarks struggled to gather momentum. European markets were subdued, with the UK’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 ending the week lower by 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively.

What’s next?

Looking ahead, Indian markets will remain open through the coming week, but the New Year’s Day closure of US markets is expected to dampen global cues and keep FPI participation muted.

“Everyone expects a year-end rally, (but) it may not happen. The market can frustrate and disappoint in the very short run,” Vijayakumar said.

Also Read | Nifty’s 26,000 hurdle hardens as retail, FPIs keep selling the rally

Historically, trading activity tends to slow during truncated weeks as liquidity tightens and volumes thin. FPIs typically move into a wait-and-watch mode during the Christmas-New Year period as global fund managers wind down activity ahead of year-end reporting

According to a Mint analysis of historical equity flows, institutional participation consistently tapers during this festive stretch, often resulting in range-bound market moves in the absence of major global triggers.

On the domestic front, early-January auto sales data could drive selective rallies in auto stocks reporting strong numbers, Vijayakumar said. Credit growth data may also spur stock-specific action in financials.

Also Read | Springboard 2026 | The big trends for markets in the year ahead

Other key data points to watch include India’s industrial and manufacturing output, the manufacturing PMI, and the US Federal Open Market Committee minutes, all of which could influence near-term market direction.

Meanwhile, India VIX hovered near its 52-week low, signalling expectations of subdued market activity. Market experts expect participation to remain limited across both cash and derivatives segments in the near term.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical pieces on the stock market. With a masters degree in finance from King's College, London, he recently came into journalism in an effort to simplify finance for all. He specialises in writing across sectors, and plans to be Mint's jack of all trades. From tracking macroeconomic developments and dissecting company fundamentals to gauging market sentiment, he connects it all in his stories. He collaborates across beats, writes Mint Primers and longform stories, and delves into data journalism to churn out gripping stories for his readers.

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao writes data-driven stories on markets and IPOs for Mint. He specializes in uncovering market trends and crafting in-depth research-based stories, backed by rigorous data analysis of stocks, sectors, and broader market movements.

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran, a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience in corporate and market research, is a data specialist. Her expertise lies in extracting insightful trends through rigorous data analysis, a process that consistently fascinates her.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPulse of the Street: Indian equities snap losing streak amid year-end lull
Read Next Story