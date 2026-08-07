Pulse of the Street: Small-caps steal the show as equities extend gains

Indian equities ended the week higher, supported by gains in capital goods, metals, automobiles and information technology stocks, even as small-caps comfortably outpaced the broader market.
The Sensex closed on Friday 0.58% lower at 78,499.19, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.27% to 24,570.65. Despite the weak finish, the benchmarks gained 0.51% and 0.76%, respectively, during the week.
The market sentiment during the week was also shaped by the rollout of a new trading mechanism. Monday saw an unusual divergence as the first stock derivatives expiry aligned with the equity market's closing auction, triggering a nearly 200-point surge in the Nifty during the final two minutes.