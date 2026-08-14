Pulse of the Street: Tata jitters, metal rout weigh on Indian equities

Indian stocks lost ground this week as uncertainty over the Tata Group’s leadership transition added to pressure on domestic benchmarks, even as an artificial intelligence (AI)-fuelled rally lifted major Asian markets.
The Sensex fell 0.09% on Friday to 78,009.25, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.12% to 24,366.00. For the week, the two indices lost 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.
Investor sentiment was weighed by Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran’s decision not to seek another term, raising questions over succession and governance at India’s largest conglomerate. The combined market capitalization of Tata Group companies fell nearly 2% on Wednesday after the announcement.