Puma stock surges 17% as China's Anta Sports looks to acquire firm. Details here

Stock market news: Puma SE stock price in Germany's Xetra exchange jumped more than 17% during the intraday trading session on Thursday, 27 November 2025, after a market buzz on a potential takeover by Chinese giant Anta Sports Products.

The shares of the German footwear giant jumped after media reports emerged on the Chinese sports apparel giant, Anta Sports Products, looking to acquire the shoemaker.

Anta Sports eyes Puma takeover China's Anta Sports Products is among the firms that are looking to potentially acquire Puma SE, reported the news agency Bloomberg, citing people aware of the development.

Anta Sports is working with a financial advisor to evaluate an acquisition bid for Puma SE, as the company may team up with a private equity firm if it decides to move forward with an offer on the German shoemaker, they told the news agency.

Anta Sports is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Shares of the Chinese sports apparel maker closed 1.66% higher on Thursday.

Puma SE stock price trend Puma SE stock price jumped 17.4% to hit the intraday high of 19.97 euros during Thursday's trading session, compared to 17.01 euros at the previous market close. Puma SE share price was trading 14.73% higher at 19.50 euros as of 10:58 a.m. (CET), according to the data collected from MarketWatch.

Over the last five years, Puma stock has lost more than 76% and has dropped over 56% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date basis, the company's stock is down 56.05% in 2025.

Although the Puma stocks are trading 10.76% lower on a one-month basis, the footwear company shares have given investors 25.99% returns on their investment in the last five market sessions, as per market data.

Puma stock hit their 52-week high level at 47.15 euros, while the 52-week low level stood at 15.30 euros. The company's shares are trading above their year-low levels, according to MarketWatch data.

The footwear company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 2.5 billion euros as of the trading session on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

