Punjab Chemical hit 52-week-low after reporting 83% fall in Q4 net profit, revenue slips 24%

After its poor Q4 results, the shares of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection hit a fresh 52-week-low of ₹729.10 during afternoon deals and then closed on the BSE at ₹753.20 apiece level down by 5.68% from the previous close of ₹798.55. The scrip touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,449.95 on (02/08/2022). During Q4FY23, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection recorded a promoter shareholding of 39.22%, FIIs stake of 2.99%, DIIs stake of 0.98% and a public stake of 56.82%.