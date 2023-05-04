Hello User
Punjab Chemical hit 52-week-low after reporting 83% fall in Q4 net profit, revenue slips 24%

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST Livemint
During today's closing session, the market capitalization of the small-cap company Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection was 923.59 Cr.

During today's closing session, the market capitalization of the small-cap company Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection was 923.59 Cr. From producing key chemicals like oxalic acid, Punjab Chemicals is currently engaged with allied pharmaceutical and industrial chemical products.

“The Board has recommended dividend of 30% i.e. Rs. 3/- per equity share on equity shares of Rs.10/- each, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid / dispatched within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting," said Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection in a stock exchange filing.

The company reported revenue from operations of 195.04 crore in March 2023 quarter, down by 24.6%YoY from Rs. 258.68 crore in March 2022 quarter. The company said its net expenses stood at 185.49 Cr during Q4FY23 as against 232.94 Cr during Q4FY22.

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection said its net profit reached Rs. 3.20 Cr during the quarter under review down by 83.46% YoY from Rs. 19.35 Cr reported during the year-ago quarter. Its EPS stood at 2.61 during Q4FY23 as against 15.78 during the year-ago quarter.

After its poor Q4 results, the shares of Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection hit a fresh 52-week-low of 729.10 during afternoon deals and then closed on the BSE at 753.20 apiece level down by 5.68% from the previous close of 798.55. The scrip touched a 52-week-high of 1,449.95 on (02/08/2022). During Q4FY23, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection recorded a promoter shareholding of 39.22%, FIIs stake of 2.99%, DIIs stake of 0.98% and a public stake of 56.82%.

