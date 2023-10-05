comScore
Punjab National Bank added to F&O ban on NSE with 3 others for October 6; check full list
Punjab National Bank added to F&O ban on NSE with 3 others for October 6; check full list

 Livemint

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/MintPremium
The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

A total of four stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, October 6, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Punjab National Bank, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Manappuram Finance are the four stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Friday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.



‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 10:04 PM IST
