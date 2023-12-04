PNB share price hits 52-week high. Experts see more upside
PNB share price may go up to ₹87 apiece levels in near term, say stock market experts
Stock market today: Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) witnessed huge buying interest during morning deals on Monday. PNB share price today opened with big upside gap at ₹83.15 apiece levels on NSE and went on to hit intraday high of ₹83.95 per share levels, which turned out a new 52-week peak for PNB shares. PNB share price rebounded strongly after touching intraday low of ₹82.30 per share afer profit booking trigger at 52-week high.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started