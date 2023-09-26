PNB share price hits 52-week high, rises 80% in six months. Do you own?2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Punjab National Bank share is on cusp of giving breakout at ₹97 and regain its pre-Covid levels, say experts
Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price has been in uptrend since June 2023. After bottoming out at around ₹30 apiece levels on NSE, this PSU bank share has risen to the tune of 165 per cent in these 15 months. However, it seems that the sate-owned bank has more steam left in it. PNB share price today opened upside and went on to hit new 52-week high of ₹81.35 apiece on NSE, logging around 40 per cent rise in YTD.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started