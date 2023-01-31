Asked about the pivot levels in regard to Punjab National Bank shares, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "PNB stock has witnessed a correction from ₹59 zone and has reached the previous low of ₹49 levels showing signs of bottoming out from the zone. Further the stock has the major support zone of ₹47 to ₹45 band, which would be considered as the crucial levels below which trend can turn very bearish. With the pullback visible, the near term targets would be once again the previous high of ₹59 zone and further breakout would open the gates for ₹64 and ₹70 levels."