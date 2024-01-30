PNB share price jumps over 12% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Shares of public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) extended gains for the fourth straight session to hit their 52-week high on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, on the back of strong December quarter (Q3FY24) results and a fundraising plan.

Despite the strong performance, brokerage house Elara Securities has retained its ‘sell’ call on the lender with a target price of ₹80, indicating an almost 28 percent downside. This comes on the back of the lagging operating performance of the lender as well as its expensive valuations.

In the last 4 sessions, the stock has jumped as much as 12.3 percent. It rose 3.2 percent just in today's deals to its year-high of ₹110.95 and ended 1.6 percent higher at ₹109.24.

In January so far, the stock has risen over 14 percent, rising for the 3rd straight month after rallying 23.4 percent in December 2023 and 6.3 percent in November 2023. Meanwhile, in the last 1 year, it has more than doubled its investor wealth, surging over 111 percent.

In the December quarter, PNB posted a 253 percent YoY surge in its standalone net profit at ₹2,223 crore. In the same period last year, the state-run lender reported a net profit of ₹629 crore. The bank's net interest income during the reporting quarter jumped to ₹10,293 crore, a 12.13 percent YoY improvement.

Notably, provisions witnessed a significant 41.8 percent decline to ₹2,739 crore in Q3FY24 versus ₹4,713 crore reported in the same quarter last year. This reduction in provisions and strong improvement in operating profit contributed to the bank's stellar performance in the December quarter.

On the asset quality front, the GNPA ratio improved by 352 basis points on a YoY basis to 6.24 percent in Q3FY24 from 9.76 percent in Q3 FY23, while the NNPA ratio improved by 234 basis points on a YoY basis to 0.96 percent in Q3 FY24 from 3.30 percent in Q3 FY23. The NPAs reported in Q3FY24 are the lowest in the past many quarters with the lender already achieving its FY24 target.

Meanwhile, the firm also announced that its board has given a green signal for raising ₹7,500 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) during 2024-25.

While these positives have aided the bank's stock performance recently, Elara believes that the key discussion hereon is whether there is further scope for improvement in core metrics or are these closer to the peak.

"Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) Q3 PAT surpassed estimates on higher NII (supported by better recoveries) and curtailed opex (despite wage hike). Q3 was characterized by higher recovery (two large accounts, feeding into curtailed credit cost and benefiting NII) and the bank providing for wage revision (from 14 percent to 17 percent) and related pension cost. Asset quality sustained its improvement – PNB has already achieved its FY24 target of sub-1 percent NNPL – a commendable feat. While we note the improvement at PNB, it still scores lower than peers, albeit the gap is closing down," noted the brokerage.

Also, consistency in core PPOP is still not established and profitability is still soft(albeit improving). Moreover, the return ratios RoE of 8-10 percent even by FY26E run lower than peers’, it added.

Elara also stated that while PNB continued to deliver on improving asset quality with the slippages curtailed, the performance hereon will be the key monitorable given the relatively lower recovery pool in FY25.

Furthermore, Q3 saw better NIMs (up 4bps QoQ, higher than expectations, largely supported by the benefit from two large recoveries). But with funding costs likely to rise, Elara believes strain on NIMs is likely. It expects core operational performance (excluding one-offs) may continue to lag and the road to recovery is long-winded.

"While performance seems to be improving, it was supported by higher recovery trends – Q3 reinforces our view. We believe improvement hereon may be contingent on persistent tailwinds. The outperformance of PNB has been sharper than our expectations, and the valuation multiples have converged with frontline peers," highlighted the brokerage.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

