State-run lender reports ₹ ₹270.57-crore worth loan fraud by Odisha-based firm to RBI; stock down 10% YTD

Nikita Prasad
Published18 Feb 2025, 10:51 PM IST
State-owned Punjab National Bank on Tuesday reported a fraud of 270.57 crore by Odisha-based Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd to the Reserve Bank.

Borrowal fraud of 270.57 crore has been reported to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in non-performing asset (NPA) account of Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The loan was given by Station Square branch of the bank in Bhubaneswar, it said.

The bank has already made provisions amounting to 270.57 crore, according to prescribed prudential norms.

For the December quarter, PNB posted more than two-fold jump in net profit to 4,508 crore as against 2,223 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's total income increased to 34,752 crore from 29,962 crore in the same period a year ago, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income also rose to 31,340 crore from 27,288 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets ratio moderated to 4.09 per cent from 6.24 per cent a year ago.

First Published:18 Feb 2025, 10:51 PM IST
