A total of 11 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, August 21, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

In the trading session, domestic benchmark equity indices settled lower for the second straight session on the backdrop of unfavourable global cues and additional foreign fund outflows. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 64,948.66 down 202.36 points or down 0.31 per cent while Nifty also closed at 19,310.15 level, down 55.10 points or 0.28 per cent on August 18. Majority of sectors felt the heat wherein IT, realty and pharma were among the top losers. The broader indices too traded in sync and lost nearly half a per cent each.

Global markets largely extended their losses as concerns over higher interest rates and slowing China’s economy weighed on investors. The Evergrande Bankruptcy in China though was brushed away since real estate loans in India are by and large regulated well in India now, noted analysts.