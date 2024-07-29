Punjab National Bank share prices rises 5% post Q1 results: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock ?

  • Stock Market Today: Punjab National Bank share price gained more than 5% in the morning trades on Monday post Q1 results: The bank reported highest-ever quarterly standalone profit of 3,252 crore, bolstered by an increase in interest revenue and a decrease of bad loans. Buy, Sell or Hold?

Ujjval Jauhari
Published29 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Punjab National Bank (PNB)share price gained more than 5% in the morning trades on Monday post Q1 results, that were declared over the week end. 

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported highest-ever quarterly standalone profit of 3,252 crore, bolstered by an increase in interest revenue and a decrease of bad loans.  The net profit rose 159 per cent year on year. 

The difference between interest earned and paid, or the net interest income (NII), increased 10.2% to 10,476.2 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year from 9,504.3 crore in the same period last year.

Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt ltd who have a target price of 150 for the PNB stock indicating around 20% upside in their post results report said that Q1FY25 asset quality stayed strong. Jefferies expects the earnings Rebound to stay

For Q1FY25, though Punjab National Bank (PNB) net profit was tad below Jefferies estimates due to higher operating expenses  (towards PSLCs (Priority sector lending certificates), these are unlikely to recur. PSLCs are certificates that are issued against priority sector loans for banks .

Key positive as per Jefferies remained lower slippages at 0.8% which though were offset by higher recoveries. Moreover, with coverage at 88% already, Jefferies sees credit costs staying low for 1-2yrs. They see ROA (Return on Assets) at 0.9% in FY26 with potential fall in tax rate boosting ROA. Valuation at 1.1 times adjusted price to Book values based on FY25 estimates of Jefferies is also reasonable and they rate the Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price as Buy with target of Rs150.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services post Q1 results have raised their Earnings per share estimates by 5.6% and 0.8% for FY25 and FY26 respectively, factoring in lower provisions, healthy Net interest income, and steady margins. They estimate an RoA (Return on Asset) and RoE (Return on Equity) of 1.0% and 14.5% in FY26. Target price for Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price as per MOFSL stands at 135.

(More to come)

 

 

First Published:29 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST
