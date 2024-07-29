Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Punjab National Bank share prices rises 5% post Q1 results: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock ?

Punjab National Bank share prices rises 5% post Q1 results: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock ?

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Punjab National Bank share price gained more than 5% in the morning trades on Monday post Q1 results: The bank reported highest-ever quarterly standalone profit of 3,252 crore, bolstered by an increase in interest revenue and a decrease of bad loans. Buy, Sell or Hold?

Punjab National Bank share price rises 5% post Q1 results: B

Stock Market Today: Punjab National Bank (PNB)share price gained more than 5% in the morning trades on Monday post Q1 results, that were declared over the week end.

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported highest-ever quarterly standalone profit of 3,252 crore, bolstered by an increase in interest revenue and a decrease of bad loans. The net profit rose 159 per cent year on year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The difference between interest earned and paid, or the net interest income (NII), increased 10.2% to 10,476.2 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year from 9,504.3 crore in the same period last year.

Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt ltd who have a target price of 150 for the PNB stock indicating around 20% upside in their post results report said that Q1FY25 asset quality stayed strong. Jefferies expects the earnings Rebound to stay

For Q1FY25, though Punjab National Bank (PNB) net profit was tad below Jefferies estimates due to higher operating expenses (towards PSLCs (Priority sector lending certificates), these are unlikely to recur. PSLCs are certificates that are issued against priority sector loans for banks .

Key positive as per Jefferies remained lower slippages at 0.8% which though were offset by higher recoveries. Moreover, with coverage at 88% already, Jefferies sees credit costs staying low for 1-2yrs. They see ROA (Return on Assets) at 0.9% in FY26 with potential fall in tax rate boosting ROA. Valuation at 1.1 times adjusted price to Book values based on FY25 estimates of Jefferies is also reasonable and they rate the Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price as Buy with target of Rs150.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services post Q1 results have raised their Earnings per share estimates by 5.6% and 0.8% for FY25 and FY26 respectively, factoring in lower provisions, healthy Net interest income, and steady margins. They estimate an RoA (Return on Asset) and RoE (Return on Equity) of 1.0% and 14.5% in FY26. Target price for Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price as per MOFSL stands at 135.

(More to come)

said

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.