Punjab National Bank shares gain over 3.3% as net profit rises 327% in Q2

Shares of Punjab National Bank climbed 3.36% to ₹72.20 apiece in early trade on Friday after the state-run lender posted robust performance for the September ending quarter (Q2FY24), beating analyst estimates, with a 20% YoY and 4.4% QoQ surge in net interest income (NII) to ₹9,923 crore in Q2FY24, while the net interest margin (Domestic) came in at 3.24% against 3.11% in Q2FY23 and 3.21% in Q1FY24.

The bank's pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) stood at ₹6,216 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, registering a growth of 11.67% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year at ₹5,567 crore.

The provisions dropped 29.8% YoY to ₹3,444 crore. The drop in provisions and improvement in operating profit growth led the bank to record a net profit of ₹1,756 crore in Q2 FY24, the highest in 14 quarters, and a 327% YoY improvement. During the same period last year, the bank recorded a net profit of ₹411 crore.

On the asset quality front, the gross NPA ratio of the bank dropped to 6.96% in Q2FY24 compared to 10.48% in Q2FY23, while the net NPA ratio stood at 1.47% in Q2FY24, down from 3.80% in Q2FY23.

During the quarter, the bank's retail loan portfolio, which encompasses vehicle, education, and personal loans, displayed robust growth. According to the bank's earnings report, housing loans increased by 13.7% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, reaching ₹87,430 crore, vehicle loans increased by 28.3% on a YoY basis to ₹18,010 crore, and the personal loans segment saw a YoY increase of 39.0%, amounting to ₹19,868 crore.

In total, the overall retail loan portfolio surged by 40.42% YoY, growing from ₹1,55,409 crore in September 2022 to ₹2,18,230 crore in September 2023.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

