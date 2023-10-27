Punjab National Bank shares gain over 3.3% as net profit rises 327% in Q2
The drop in provisions and improvement in operating profit growth led the bank to record a net profit of ₹1,756 crore in Q2 FY24, the highest in 14 quarters. During the same period last year, the bank recorded a net profit of ₹411 crore.
Shares of Punjab National Bank climbed 3.36% to ₹72.20 apiece in early trade on Friday after the state-run lender posted robust performance for the September ending quarter (Q2FY24), beating analyst estimates, with a 20% YoY and 4.4% QoQ surge in net interest income (NII) to ₹9,923 crore in Q2FY24, while the net interest margin (Domestic) came in at 3.24% against 3.11% in Q2FY23 and 3.21% in Q1FY24.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started