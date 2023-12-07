Punjab National Bank stock gained 53% in CY23; should you buy?
Domestic Brokerage firm Sharekhan retained its ‘buy’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹105 apiece, reflecting an upside of 22% from its current trading price.
Punjab National Bank has seen its shares perform exceptionally well this year so far, rewarding its shareholders with a return of 53%. During this period, the stock has appreciated from ₹56.80 apiece to the current level of ₹86.40.
