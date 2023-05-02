Punjab & Sind Bank reports 32% growth in Q4 PAT to ₹457 cr as provision losses narrow; declares dividend2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Punjab & Sind Bank reported double-digit growth in Q4 PAT to ₹457 crore, alongside sharp narrowing in provision losses. However, net interest income (NII) declined in the quarter.
Punjab & Sind Bank showed a mixed performance in the fourth quarter of FY23. The lender posted double-digit growth of 32.03% YoY and 22.43% QoQ in net profit to ₹456.99 crore in Q4FY23. On the contrary, the bank's net interest income (NII) dipped by 1.97% YoY and sharply by 15.05% QoQ to ₹683.78 crore in the quarter.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×