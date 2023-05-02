Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Punjab & Sind Bank reports 32% growth in Q4 PAT to 457 cr as provision losses narrow; declares dividend

Punjab & Sind Bank reports 32% growth in Q4 PAT to 457 cr as provision losses narrow; declares dividend

1 min read . 06:10 PM IST Livemint, Written By Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
The bank declares 4.8% dividend for its shareholders.

Punjab & Sind Bank reported double-digit growth in Q4 PAT to 457 crore, alongside sharp narrowing in provision losses. However, net interest income (NII) declined in the quarter.

Punjab & Sind Bank showed a mixed performance in the fourth quarter of FY23. The lender posted double-digit growth of 32.03% YoY and 22.43% QoQ in net profit to 456.99 crore in Q4FY23. On the contrary, the bank's net interest income (NII) dipped by 1.97% YoY and sharply by 15.05% QoQ to 683.78 crore in the quarter.

The growth in net profit was alongside narrowing in provision losses.

In Q4FY23, the bank's provision and contingencies loss narrowed steeply to 57.12 crore as against 131.56 crore in Q4FY22 and 207.46 crore in Q3FY23.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) came in at 6.97% in Q4FY23 as against 12.17% in Q4FY22 and 8.36% in Q3FY23. Net NPA stood at 1.84% in the quarter under review, compared to 2.74% in Q4FY22 and 2.02% in Q3FY23.

In its financial report, Punjab & Sind Bank revealed that it surpasses the targets in Priority Sector Advance which stands at 54.99% and Agriculture Advance at 20.67% of ANBC, as on March 2023, against the regulatory target of 40% and 18% respectively.

Read here: UCO Bank registers 86% growth in Q4 PAT to 581 cr, board approves fundraising of 2,000 cr

Also, the bank's credit to small and marginal farmers stands at 11.06% of ANBC, against the regulatory target of 9.50%. While credit to weaker sections stood at 12.68% of ANBC, against the regulatory target of 11.50%.

Additionally, credit to micro enterprises stands at 14.31 % of ANBC as of March 31, 2023, against the regulatory target of 7.50%.

Further, as of March 2023, the bank has 19.30 lakh PMJDY accounts with a balance of deposits of 558 crore.

As of March 31, 2023, the bank has 1537 branches, out of which 572 are Rural, 281 Semi-Urban, 362 Urban, and 322 Metro along with 835 ATMs, and 357 Business Correspondents.

Recently, the lender opened 25 new branches in PAN India --- taking the total number of branches to 1553 as of date.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, the bank's board members recommended a dividend of 0.48 per share or 4.80% having a face value of 10 each to shareholders.

On BSE, UCO Bank's share price closed at 37.35 apiece up by 3.84%.

