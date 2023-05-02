Punjab & Sind Bank showed a mixed performance in the fourth quarter of FY23. The lender posted double-digit growth of 32.03% YoY and 22.43% QoQ in net profit to ₹456.99 crore in Q4FY23. On the contrary, the bank's net interest income (NII) dipped by 1.97% YoY and sharply by 15.05% QoQ to ₹683.78 crore in the quarter.

