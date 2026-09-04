Puravankara share price surges over 12% - What is driving the realty stock today?

Puravankara's share price surged more than 12% in intraday trading on the BSE on Friday, 4 September, the day after the company reported its annual report for the financial year 2026 (FY26), underscoring its strong financial performance last year.

Puravankara share price opened at ₹218 against its previous close of ₹210.80 and surged as much as 12.2% to an intraday high of ₹236.45, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session.

Puravankara shares: What is driving the realty stock? Puravankara shares jumped in Friday's session after the company released its 'Annual Report' for the financial year 2025-26 after market hours on Thursday, 3 September.

The company said it witnessed the highest sales value in its history, a return to sustained profitability, accelerating handovers, and continued expansion of the land bank and project pipeline across South and West India in FY26.

According to the exchange filing, Puravankara's sales in FY26 jumped 55% to ₹7,407 crore.

The company recorded a consolidated PAT (profit after tax) of ₹56.75 crore, compared with a loss of ₹182.92 crore in FY25. Total income surged by 84% year-on-year, primarily driven by the handover of 3,742 units. EBITDA margin expanded to 17.22% from 5.25% in FY25, reflecting improved scale, higher-value project completions, and operational leverage.

Sales volume increased 28% to 7.25 million square feet (msft).

"As of March 31, 2026, the company had 1,821 units (2.53 msft) for which occupancy certificates have been obtained, but handovers are pending, primarily owing to the awaited issuance of e-Khata in Bengaluru. Once resolved, this inventory is expected to generate significant revenue recognition in the coming quarters," said the company.

Puravankara share price trend Puravankara shares have delivered multibagger returns over the longer timeframe. Over the last three years, the real estate stock has surged 106%.

On a shorter timeframe of six months, it has jumped 26%. However, year-to-date, the stock is down 6%.

The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹160 on 2 March this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹295 on 4 September last year.

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