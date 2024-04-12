Puravankara shares gained over 33% this week, biggest weekly jump since Nov 2017; here's why
Puravankara share price surged 10% to ₹324.30 per share, resulting in a 33.68% gain for the week, the largest weekly increase since November 2017. Yes Securities in its latest report has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and set a target price of ₹452 apiece.
Puravankara, a leading real estate developer in India, witnessed a surge in its share price, hitting the 10% upper circuit during today's trading session at ₹324.30 per share. This week marked a remarkable rally, recording a 33.68% gain, the largest weekly increase since November 2017.
