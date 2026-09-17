Puravankara shares jump 4%, extend rally to second day. Why is the realty stock rebounding?

Shares of real estate developer Puravankara closed nearly 4% higher in Thursday’s trade on 17 September, reaching ₹218 apiece as investors responded positively to the company’s redevelopment project win. Today's rally marks second day of gains for the stock.

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In its regulatory filing, the company said it had secured redevelopment rights for three residential societies in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, Mumbai. Spread across 4.68 acres, the project offers a total developable potential of approximately 1.05 million sq. ft. and an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹2,600 crore.

Located in Mumbai’s western suburbs, Goregaon West is a well-established residential market with strong connectivity to key business districts and social infrastructure. The project further expands Puravankara’s footprint in one of Mumbai’s important residential corridors.

The addition marks Puravankara’s eighth redevelopment project in Mumbai and further strengthens its presence in the city’s redevelopment market.

Commenting on the development, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Limited, said, “Redevelopment is an important pillar of our Mumbai growth strategy and allows us to participate in some of the city’s most established and sought-after neighborhoods. Our eighth redevelopment project reflects the momentum we have built in Mumbai and the confidence homebuyers are placing in our brand.

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"We see a significant opportunity to build a scaled and sustainable redevelopment platform in the city, backed by disciplined capital allocation, strong execution, and a long-term approach to value creation," Ashish further added.

Puravankara has steadily expanded its Mumbai redevelopment portfolio across locations over the last three years, including Breach Candy, Pali Hill, Lokhandwala, Chembur, Malabar Hill, and Cuffe Parade. The Goregaon West project adds another established residential micro-market to this portfolio and underscores the company’s continued focus on redevelopment as a key growth engine in Mumbai.

Stock attempts recovery after three-month low With today's rise, the shares have attempted a recovery after falling to a three-month low in the previous session. The stock has remained highly volatile in recent months, with the trend largely tilted towards the downside. I

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t began the year on a weak note, with losses persisting through March, before recovering some of those losses in the following month.

However, the stock failed to extend its bullish momentum, fluctuating between gains and losses. So far this year, the stock has declined 9%, adding to a massive 37% drop in 2025. While the stock's near-term trend appears weak, its long-term performance continues to look impressive.

Over the past three and five years, the stock has gained 98% and 102%, respectively.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.