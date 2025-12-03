Putin India Visit: HAL, Bharat Dynamics, BEL, among defence stocks in focus amid India-Russia Annual Summit

Defence stocks in India will be on investors’ radar as Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin his two-day state visit to India tomorrow, December 4, for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both the leaders are expected to discuss a number of issues, including trade and defence, and further strategic bilateral ties.

Advertisement

Market participants will be keenly watching out for the outcomes of the bilateral talks between the leaders and any significant agreements that may be reached on the defence front, especially regarding the acquisition of advanced missile defence systems and fighter jets.

Putin’s India visit also comes at a sensitive global juncture, with the India-US trade deal under negotiation, and analysts believe the geopolitical signalling between India and Russia will be closely monitored by the US administration.

“Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit has the potential to be a market-moving geopolitical event, given its strategic depth and economic implications. A firmer India–Russia alignment during the visit may prompt a measured response from the US, potentially resulting in short-term geopolitical noise, currency fluctuations, and heightened risk premiums across emerging markets,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Advertisement

Analysts have pointed out key defence stocks in India that will be in focus during Vladimir Putin’s India visit.

Defence stocks in focus Tapse said investors should focus closely on themes linked to India–Russia defence cooperation, where the probability of announcements around local manufacturing, joint ventures, or technology transfer appears elevated.

“Any development in this direction could act as a strong catalyst for Indian defence PSU stocks, such as Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Dynamics (BDL), and their extended vendor ecosystem, reinforcing the narrative of a multi-year domestic defence capex cycle,” said Tapse.

Overall, he believes while the structural India–Russia partnership remains stable, the near-term market reaction will hinge on defence-related announcements, technology transfer visibility, and external geopolitical responses, particularly from the US.

Advertisement

Kremlin Spokesperson Dimitry Peskov had earlier said that the sale of additional S-400 long-range anti-aircraft missiles could be on the agenda during Putin’s India visit.

“The S-400 systems have demonstrated high effectiveness; they were effectively utilized during India’s recent counter-drone initiative, Operation Sindoor. Additionally, the new proposal features an important technology transfer agreement, enabling Indian firms like Bharat Dynamics (BDL) to participate in the local assembly and production of essential missile components, which could enhance indigenous manufacturing capabilities,” said Nitin Jain, Sr. Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Discussions are anticipated regarding the purchase of the Sukhoi-57 stealth fighter jets of the fifth generation, and advanced S-500 air defense system.

According to Jain, HAL is expected to be a key player due to its specialization in the production and upkeep of aircraft.

Advertisement

“Overall, Putin’s trip is anticipated to speed up defence agreements centered around air defense systems, fighter aircraft, and missile technologies, positioning stocks such as HAL and BDL in the limelight. This summit is vital for India’s strategic independence and highlights a plan for improved military self-reliance through partnership with Russia,” said Jain.