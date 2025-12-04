Putin's India visit: What does the Indian stock market expect? Explained

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India today, December 4, for a two-day visit. During his trip, he will attend a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participate in the 23rd India–Russia Summit on December 5. His visit comes at a time when India’s ties with the US are strained over New Delhi’s continued import of Russian crude oil.

According to market analysts, President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India carries significant geopolitical weight and could have meaningful implications for India’s economy and equity markets.

“The India–Russia partnership, already one of the most durable bilateral relationships globally, is entering a new phase amid shifting geopolitical alignments, global sanctions, and rising US–China tensions. At a time when global supply chains are stressed, this visit becomes even more crucial for recalibrating energy, defence, and trade cooperation,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder-SS Wealth Street.

Sachdeva further explained that if Russia commits to sharply increasing imports of Indian goods, the visit could help narrow India’s $60 billion trade deficit with Moscow and open new avenues for Indian businesses in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, agro products, machinery, and consumer items.

Bilateral trade has already climbed to $68 billion in FY24–25, boosted mainly by discounted Russian crude, and upcoming agreements are projected to raise this to roughly $100–150 billion in the next few years.

Indian stock market expectations from Putin's visit to India Akshat Garg, Head- Research & Product, Choice Wealth, believes that financial markets are watching President Putin's visit not as a nostalgic diplomatic event, but as a key negotiation over risk, supply chains, and economic insulation.

The immediate focus for investors will be any concrete announcements that address the lopsided trade imbalance or signal progress in high-stakes areas like defense production and energy security.

“A 'managed upgrade' of existing ties could stabilize sectors like defense and energy, while a 'strategic deepening' involving joint ventures would be a more bullish signal, potentially reshaping India's integration with Eurasian economies and impacting a broader set of stocks,” Garg said.

Markets will closely watch updates related to defence, energy, and major trade routes, along with any reaction from the US that might trigger short-term currency swings or geopolitical uncertainty, according to Sugandha Sachdeva.

Overall, the visit has the potential to be a market-sensitive event, reinforcing the depth of the India–Russia relationship while creating new economic opportunities for India.

Key areas to be covered Defence deal Indian defence stocks will remain in focus as defence ties will be the priority, as India still depends on Russian equipment and is evaluating options such as advanced missile-defence systems, fighter aircraft, and potential joint production projects.

“Strengthening defence ties will be a central theme of the visit, and any large-scale defence agreement could boost Indian defence stocks while reinforcing long-term strategic security cooperation,” Sugandha Sachdeva of Wealth Street said.

Rupee based settlement Sachdeva further explained that a greater shift toward rupee-based settlement may also be discussed, supporting India’s push for de-dollarisation, reducing exposure to US tariffs and sanctions on Russian oil, and enabling Russia to reinvest surplus rupees into Indian projects.

Crude oil purchases India’s crude oil purchases from Russia have dropped to their lowest level in three years, making the timing of the visit important as the country now needs new long-term energy deals to help keep inflation steady and protect its external finances.